Ghana’s utility regulator, Public Utilities Regulatory Commission (PURC), has set a new date for the announcement of its decision on the 2022-2027 Multi-Year Major Tariff Review.

The PURC set Friday, 1st July 2022 to announce its decision on the review of water and electricity tariffs for 2022-2027.

However, a statement issued by the Commission and signed by Dr Ishmael Ackah said the Commission had rescheduled the announcement to 15th July 2022.

The Commission explained that the postponement was to allow for broadening of tariff consultation to solicit more independent views; independent verification of submitted projects (completed or work in progress) and deeper consultation with key stakeholders such as the utilities.

“The above has led to the need for more time for further review of the tariff proposals submitted by the utility service providers, and to incorporate the findings of the regulatory audit and views of all stakeholders across the country.”

“The Commission has engaged most of its stakeholders, including the Parliamentary Select Committees on Finance; Mines and Energy; Water, Works and Housing; Development Partners; Civil Societies; Organized Labour; Industry; Media; Religious Groups; Academia, and the general public,” the statement added.

The Commission assured all stakeholders of its commitment to ensuring a transparent, fair, and all-inclusive process in determining the multi-year tariff.