Ria Boss has been on a roll in 2022. The neo-soul singer, a sneaker enthusiast, made an appearance in a Jordan 4 Zen Master campaign for German store BSTN.

The Jordan 4 “Zen Master” is inspired by Phil Jackson, long-time coach of veteran NBA player Michael Jordan. Nicknamed the Zen Master, Phil Jackson was known for adhering to principles and championing calmness during competitive basketball games.

The Jordan 4 “Zen Master,” which boasts of a mix of purple and pink, was released at select global retailers on June 9. Ahead of its release, German store BTSN released a lookbook featuring German-Ghanaian rapper Serious Klein and the Ghanaian-Burkinabe singer Ria Boss.

She also starred in the Ffiliation x BSTN-directed film for the brand shot by Julius Pfeiffer and Moritz Matthias. Her appearance in the campaign is the beginning of a journey for Ria Boss, an acclaimed lover of sneakers.

Watch the Video Below

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BSTN Store (@bstnstore)

An Awesome 2022

After a two-year hiatus, Ria Boss released her debut live album, Remember, featuring Joey B, Ko-Jo Cue, and T’neeya. She hit the jackpot as a fangirl, opening for M3NSA at his BONDZIE Live concert. Her fangirling experience included a joint performance of M3NSA’s “Nobody Knows Tomorrow,” which originally features Asa, one of her songwriting role models.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Black Girls Glow (@blackgirlsglow)

About Ria Boss

Affectionately called Cat Mama, Ria Boss is a Ghanaian-Burkinabe R&B and neo-soul singer and songwriter. She doubles as a creative director, entrepreneur, and activist. In 2018, Ria Boss made her mark in the industry with the THANKGODITSRIA EP series. The project saw her release 11 EPs in 11 weeks, giving her audience the keys to her multiverse. “Born Day Intro,” from the last set of her EP Series, gave her a milestone in her career, soundtracking on the HBO series “I May Destroy You.”

Connect with Ria Boss on Twitter and Instagram.