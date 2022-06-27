Ghana Dancehall sensation, Samini, and Nigerian Afrobeats superstar, Wande Coal are the latest headliners set to thrill fans at the DMV Party in the Park, the first-ever Pan African picnic and music festival in the DMV area of the United States of America.

The newly elected GIMPA SRC President and ‘My Own’ hit-maker, Samini, who is best known for his unmatched stagecraft, joins a star-studded extravaganza to give the diaspora community an experience of a lifetime.

Samini is entreating all music lovers and Africans in the United States to make a date with him at DMV PARTY IN THE PARK for what, he terms, his best performance yet.

“Grab your tickets now and come and experience a new Samini, this will be a special performance for me, especially after chalking another milestone in the Academic and student leadership sphere,” Samini said.

On the other hand, the ‘Iskaba’ hit-maker who is currently on an international tour with Davido, is throwing his weight behind what he calls a true African celebration, as he and his crew will be making a stop to treat music lovers with back-to-back hits at the DMV PARTY IN THE PARK. He has promised patrons of a ‘Summer-to-Remember’ experience by bringing in the ‘Naijaflavor’ for a truly African festival experience.

Other acts billed to perform include, Ghana’s Enjoyment Minister and multiple award-winning entertainers D-Black, chart-topping Afrobeats singer Kelvyn Boy’, the sensational ‘E Choke’ Hitmaker Sefa and La meme Gang front liner Darkovibes.

Ghana’s sensational YouTuber, online activist & comedian EBABY KOBBY plus Nigerian Afrobeat’s event promoter Legendary Mike and a host of DJs and MCs are billed as hosts for this maiden event as well.

Also billed on the turn table decks are a multinational mix of DJs including DJ K Crakk (GH) – Ghana, DJ Slim (GH) – Ghana, DJ Akua (MD) – Ghana, DJ Blast (MD) – Cameroon, DJ Sam iAm (MD) – Sierra Leone, DJ Rozay (MD) – Ghana, DJ Fat Mike (MD) – Nigeria & DJ Tea bee (MD) – Ghana.

The DMV PARTY IN THE PARK is a StarBuzz Media LLC event that is being organized in partnership with the Office of the Diaspora Affairs of the Republic of Ghana, Beyond the Return Secretariat with support from the Ghana Tourism Authority and the RigWorld Ghana.

The event is the first of its kind and will be happening on 10th July 2022 at the Frederick Fairgrounds, Fredrick, Maryland.

Early bird tickets are officially Sold Out as General Admission tickets go on sale for $50, VIP tickets at $100 (includes Line Skip, Meet & Greet, and a custom hand fan for females).

For VIP Cabana Reservations Call +1 304-596-4256.

Doors Open at 1 pm and the event ends at 9 pm.

Visit the official website www.dmvpartyinthepark.com to get your tickets and get updated at @dmvpartyinthepark on Instagram.