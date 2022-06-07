Over the past 2 years, as the central axis of life has shifted towards the home, the concept of spending time at home has changed significantly.

Accordingly, home appliances have also evolved from being just mere products to being true companions in our everyday lifestyle and routines.

When their design is based on consumers’ own needs, the experience is enhanced even more. This is why we are scaling up the Bespoke offering to invite more consumers to be a part of the Bespoke Home experience.

With the introduction of the Bespoke concept in 2019, Samsung’s Digital Appliances business ushered in a whole new era of customised home appliances that go beyond the conventional paradigms that previously prevailed in the industry.

Instead of merely focusing on technology and functionality, the Bespoke philosophy also incorporates customers’ various needs, tastes and lifestyles into the product – pushing the industry to evolve to the next level.

Behind the Vision of Bespoke Home 2022

At Bespoke Home 2021, we unveiled a Bespoke vision and line-up that let users enjoy the Bespoke home experience throughout their entire house. Since then, Bespoke appliances have become available in 50 markets around the world and nearly 2 million Bespoke refrigerators have been sold worldwide since their launch.

The developments in 2021 has led to the evolution of our Bespoke Home vision for 2022, which can be summarised in three key elements: Expansion of Space, Expansion of Experience and Expansion of Time. These three transformative ideas are at the core of the 2022 Bespoke Home experience, one that is set to help you enjoy your home life in ways that go beyond conventional home appliance experiences.

Creating Customised Spaces Through a Diverse Line-up

The Bespoke design ethos prioritises helping users create personalised homes that truly reflect their tastes and aesthetics, to the end of providing evolved home life experiences. In addition to offering users all-new products and upgraded functions, the Bespoke Home 2022 line-up also offers a vast array of colour and design options, so users can have new and different ways to express their evolving tastes, as well as have more options for home decoration.

Furthermore, we are introducing a new tier of kitchen appliances to the Bespoke family, the Infinite Line, for premium appliance experiences that provide timeless value and are able to match the way you personally operate within your kitchen.

Connectivity at the Core of Every Innovation

The type of experiences that consumers expect from their home appliances has changed over time. The second aspect of our Bespoke Home 2022 vision, the Expansion of Experience, refers not only to the expansion of capabilities coming to Bespoke 2022 products, but also to the type of convenient, smart and connected home experiences users can enjoy thanks to the introduction of SmartThings Home Life.

SmartThings Home Life offers centralised control over Bespoke appliances through six SmartThings services key to daily household management: Cooking, Energy, Clothing Care, Pet Care, Air Care and Home Care.

Sustainable Product Experiences and Eco-Conscious Activities

Lastly, the Expansion of Time is a part of our vision that relates to “everyday sustainability” that Samsung introduced at CES 2022. We are making efforts to put sustainability at the heart of everything we do and building sustainability and eco-conscious innovation into every aspect of the product lifecycle – from production and delivery to product use and disposal – so our consumers can live more sustainable everyday lives through their experiences with Bespoke products.

Innovations at the product development stage help us reduce waste and achieve a continuous increase of our waste recycling rates.

Going beyond 2022, Samsung will continue to make efforts to achieve its sustainability vision and goals. As a leading global appliance brand, Samsung will continue to develop its products, services and innovations to provide users with customisable designs and functionalities, expansion of possibilities within users’ lives and, above all, sustainable product experiences from start to finish.

Samsung Ghana will be unveiling the Bespoke Refrigerator, the first of its kind, to offer consumers new experiences through customisation in the kitchen.