Nexans Kabelmetal Ghana Limited has with the support of its partners extended electricity to Jelinkon, a community in the Sawla-Tuna-Kalba District of the Savannah region.

The project estimated at the cost of GH¢200,000 was initiated by NORTHCODE GHANA and funded by Nexans foundation and constructed by STECO.

The first phase of the project which was commissioned saw the extension of power to the community, mounted of low tension poles in the community and wiring os same and the dropping of power to the school and CREMA office and also the community mosque and church.

The second phase will see the wiring of homes, provision of metres and dropping power to homes and other buildings.

Speaking at the commissioning of the first phase, Eric Waldner, the Chief Executive Officer of Nexans Kabelmetal Ghana Limited assured the community the second phase will be carried out for them to enjoy the full benefits of the electricity.

“I know you were looking for the houses to be lightened, but our first phase is to bring electricity to the village, second phase will be for you to get your houses to be lighted. We will not disappear, we will help you with the second phase.”

The Regional Engineer of NEDCO, Francis Yormesor, called on Ghanaians to pay their electricity bills promptly.

“All that you have to do for us is when your bills come you pay promptly, we are also to protect the structures, especially the wooden poles, you are not supposed to do illegal connections, it is a criminal offence and if you do that the law will catch up with you.”

For her part, the District Chief Executive of the Sawla-Tuna-Kalba District Barikisu Losina thanked Nexans Kabelmetal Ghana Ltd for complementing government’s efforts to provide every opportunity with electricity.

Nexans Kabelmetal is a wholesale company specialising in manufacturing, building and construction equipment, such as electrical apparatus and metal products.