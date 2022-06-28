The Ghana Police Service has arrested several protestors at the ongoing demonstration by pressure group, Arise Ghana.

They are believed to be part of those who pelted stones at the police and their vehicles during the protest.

The total number of arrests is yet to be made known by the Police Service.

The demonstration turned violent after organisers of the demonstration and the police disagreed over the routes to use.

In addition to the tear gas, police also responded to the protestors with their water cannons.

The organisers of the protest resolved to occupy the precincts of the Kwame Nkrumah Circle fountain over the disagreements with the Police.

The police had been insisting on enforcing the orders of the court for the protestors to move through Farisco through TUC to Independence Square.

The Ghana Police Service has condemned the attack, describing it as shameful.