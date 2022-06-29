Dancehall artiste, Charles Nii Armah, known in show business as Shatta Wale has pleaded guilty to publication of false news.

He has since been fined GH¢ 2,000 in default of which he will be imprisoned for three (3) months.

This was after he changed his plea from not guilty to guilty before His Worship, Emmanuel Essandoh of the Circuit Court 4.

The controversial artiste was brought before the Court for publishing on social media, prophecies of death which he claimed were about him.

His lawyer, Jerry Avenogbor, told the Court that he was a first-time offender who was remorseful of the act.

The prosecution on the other hand, led by ASP Maxwell Oppong did not oppose the change in plea.

Shatta Wale was arrested in October 2021 for publicizing false claims that he had been shot in a gun attack on him in Accra.

Prior to his arrest in a lengthy Facebook post, he apologized to his fans and people who had been affected by the prank.

According to him, he took the phones of the team members and made the fake post.

He made reference to a prophecy that was made by a preacher that he would be shot dead on October 18, 2021.

According to Shatta Wale, he was surprised that the security services could not give him protection after that prophecy, hence his decision to stage the fake attack.

His move however saw widespread condemnation from the public, with many calling for the artiste to be punished.