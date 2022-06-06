A Staff Sergeant of the Ghana Armed Forces has been arrested for leading some armed men to attack developers of a piece of land at Zabarama Line in the Greater Accra Region.

The suspect, Isaac Abbey is being taken through disciplinary procedure by the Military police.

The suspect was handed over to the military on the same day of arrest by the Police.

Two other civilians, Godfred Amegbor and Ofei Darko, who wore military uniforms during the operations, are still in police custody awaiting trial.

The three were arrested for shooting four people over a piece of land, police said in a statement.

Two of the victims are still receiving medical treatment.

Four persons were shot in the process as a youth group tasked to oversee the construction clashed with the armed men in military uniform.

One of the injured men who spoke to Citi News said, “They started shooting at us when we got word of them. The one who fired the bullets shot a friend’s leg and later gave two warning shots. He then shot at me, I was wounded on my arm and face.”

“When I was first hit, I experienced the impact on my face even though blood was oozing on my arm.”