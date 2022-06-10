Three military personnel are still on admission at the 37 military hospital after the truck they were travelling in was involved in an accident at Anum Apapamu in the Ayensuano District of the Eastern Region.

The men were deployed to clamp down on activities of illegal miners in forest reserves of the area as part of Operation Half Phase 3.

Four of the soldiers have been treated and discharged since the accident on Wednesday.

No deaths were recorded.

The Ghana Armed Forces in a statement explained that “About 16 military personnel sustained various degrees of injuries and were initially treated at Anum Apapam clinic before being evacuated to the 37 Military Hospital for further treatment. The Military High Command has visited the personnel on admission and as at this morning, 12 out of the injured personnel had been discharged while the remaining four

(4) are in a stable condition and responding to treatment.”

“The Ghana Armed Forces wishes to express its appreciation to the residents of Anum Apapam and the surrounding areas and the Apapam Clinic Staff who came to the aid of the injured personnel, and also the National Ambulance Service for the swift evacuation of the

victims to the 37 Military Hospital.”