Dancehall/Reggae Artiste, Livingstone Etse Satekla popularly known as Stonebwoy, to attend the Global launch of TECNO most anticipated smartphone – the CAMON 19 series which is set to take place in New York City atop the iconic Rockefeller Center on June 14, 2022.

Stonebwoy’s Brand Ambassadorship with TECNO began in October 2020, two (2) years ago and has since amplified the voice of the brand while connecting more people to the power and innovation of the brand.

TECNO, one of the top mobile phone brands in Africa and a major player worldwide has been dedicated to transforming state-of-the-art technologies into localized products under the guideline of “Think Globally, Act Locally” with strong presence in more than 50 countries across the globe.

As a brand, TECNO has become the most popular brand with comprehensive mobile device portfolio ranging from mid-range models like the POP series, the most popular SPARK series to premium models such as PHANTOM and CAMON series on the Ghanaian market.

TECNO’s latest CAMON 19 series, apart from being the most awaited smartphone of the year, has won the world-renowned iF Design Award 2022 for its camera module and Stylish & Innovative design, as well as the MUSE Design Award 2022 for Product Design of its Art edition.

The CAMON 19 series is the perfect fusion of stylish design and state-of-the-art technology with its slim bezel and notable dual-ring, triple-camera layout.

According to Stonebwoy, he is extremely honoured to be part of this giant step forward in design and innovative technology of TECNO closing the gap between professional camera and smartphone photography. The Brand Manager of TECNO Mobile Ghana stated that CAMON 19 series will be launched in the Ghanaian market on 18th of June 2022 in grand style.

