The Supreme Court has dismissed a review application filed by restrained Assin North Member of Parliament James Gyakye Quayson.

The 7-member ordinary bench of the Court had, in a 5-2 majority decision in April 2022, restrained the Member of Parliament from holding himself out as the Assin North representative.

The Court in its reasoning, said, among other things, that it had the duty to uphold the constitution and to stop any aberrations of same.

Mr. Quayson, however, not satisfied with the decision, instructed his lawyers to seek a review of that decision.

His lead counsel, Tsatsu Tsikata told the review panel that the bench went against a long line of precedents in granting the order to restrain Mr. Quayson from acting as a Member of Parliament.

This, Mr. Tsikata said, was notwithstanding that the Court did not also have jurisdiction in the injunction application matter.

A deputy Attorney General, Diana Asonaba Dapaah, in opposing the review application, said the applicant “failed woefully” to meet the requirements under the rules of the Court.

Lawyer for the Michael Ankomah-Nimfah, plaintiff in the original matter, Frank Davis, agreed with the Deputy Attorney General.

He insisted that “no case at all has been made by the applicant to necessitate a review of this court’s decision”.

The court in its decision read by its President, His Lordship Jones Dotse, held that Mr. James Gyakye Quayson “has not met the threshold to review the decision of this court. The application fails and accordingly dismissed.”

The other members of the 9-member review panel are Justices Agnes Dordzie, Nene Amegatcher, Prof. Nii Ashie Kotey, Mariama Owusu, Gertrude Torkornoo, Amadu Tanko, Prof. Henrietta Mensa-Bonsu and Emmanuel Yonny Kulendi.