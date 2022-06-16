Gold Fields Tarkwa Mine in collaboration with the Forestry Commission, the Tarkwa-Nsuaem Municipal Assembly as well as other groupings have planted several trees in support of the Green Ghana Day at New Atuabo in the Tarkwa Nsuaem Municipality of the Western Region.

The tree planting exercise which was dubbed “Mobilizing for a Green Future” brought together schools, assembly members, chiefs, queen mothers, women groups, and others who planted hundreds of trees.

Speaking at the event, the Regional Sustainability Development Manager of Gold Fields, Dr. Jones Mantey, said the tree planting exercise is timely following recent climate concerns.

“We are facing an unprecedented climate crisis, massive loss of biodiversity and pollution from waste and chemicals. In the Tarkwa Nsuaem municipality, we are also yet to overcome the challenges of illegal small-scale mining, water pollution and refuse management. People always say that when you enter the Wassa area, the first thing that greets you is refuse by the roadside. These are problems that we should overcome, and there’s never been a more urgent need to revive a damaged ecosystem than now.”

“The healthy our ecosystem, the healthier the planet and its people. Restoring our planet system gives us the chance to build a healthy future. We will need to work together to ensure extensive plant restoration, improve wildlife habitats, protect soils and water sheds and support socioeconomic endeavours. Planting trees and forests to combat climate change and prevent mass extinction is a remarkable solution, and that will only succeed if we all play our collective part“, he said.

Vincent Appiah, who is the Tarkwa Nsuaem Municipal Director of the Forestry Commission, on his part, highlighted some impact of climate change that must be addressed with tree planting.

“The sun has been scorching, and the rainfall pattern has changed unlike previously where you can plan that between April to June farmers can go in for their planting; these days, the rain has become rampant and any day any time, it can rain…and this is as a result of degradation. We need to empower individuals to plant and own trees for tree tenure system and this makes the individual have the belongingness to protect the trees”, he said.

The Apinto Gyaasehene, Nana Adarkwa Bediako III, who also joined the tree planting exercise, encouraged individuals and institutions to nurture the trees which are being planted.

While commending Tarkwa Gold Fields for leading the tree planting exercise, he also challenged Gold Fields to continue to invest in the tree planting exercise.