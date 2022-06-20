The leading electrical cable manufacturer in Ghana and West Africa, Tropical Cable & Conductor Ltd. (TCCL) is gearing up to mark 25 years of innovation and manufacturing excellence in Ghana and beyond.

Themed, ‘25 Years of Impacting Ghana: New Ideas, New Products, New Markets’, the anniversary ceremony will be graced with the presence of the Vice President of the Republic of Ghana, H.E. Alhaji. Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia; the Minister of Energy, Matthew Opoku Prempeh; the Deputy Minister of Trade and Industry, Michael Okyere Baafi, Traditional rulers and various captains of the Industry.

Speaking ahead of the celebration to be held at the Company’s premises in Tema on, Wednesday, June 22, 2022, the Executive Chairman of TCCL, Dr. Tony Oteng-Gyasi said, TCCL is proud of and grateful for its remarkable success as a key partner in the energy transmission and distribution sector across Africa.

“From 1997 to date, Tropical Cable and Conductor Ltd. has made impressive progress to become an African industrial giant, manufacturing world-class quality electrical cables and conductors for local and international markets. Over the years, we have used the best human and material resources for the profitable manufacturing and marketing of excellent quality cables and conductors. We are very proud to be a valued partner in the energy transmission and distribution sector across Africa, with a pre-eminent position in West Africa”.

“As the number one electrical cable and conductor manufacturer in Ghana, quality is at the heart of our operations. We have operated with the ISO 9001 Quality management system standard since May 2004. Regular surveillance audits ensure that the system is continually improved and is in conformity with the requirements of the latest edition of the Standard”, he added.

Mr. Oteng-Gyasi reiterated TCCL’s commitment to impacting Ghana by investing in new ideas, products, and markets.

“We are committed to impacting Ghana positively by continuously investing in new ideas and new products that will be at the cutting edge of our industry and in related industries. We are convinced that this is the only route to entering new markets all over the world. I remain committed to the dream that led to the development of the Company which was to set up a Ghanaian industrial giant, capable to supply the entire world and which will outlive me and will remain as my contribution to the development of Ghana. In this regard, we have put together a world-class management team to lead our highly competent staff to carry our dream and legacy forward.”, he concluded.

TCCL is a world-class Ghanaian company which has over the years grown its production capacity to handle over 8,000 tonnes of Aluminium, Copper and PVC annually. Unique in its sector, they always ensure that their cables are FLAME RETARDANT, LOW SMOKE, LEAD-FREE and support the maintenance of uninterrupted and reliable delivery of power to industry and the built environment. It is also the only cable manufacturer that has invested in a polyvinyl chloride (PVC) compounding plant, which, in addition to supplying its manufacturing process, also sells to other cable manufacturers in Ghana and the rest of Africa. In addition, it is West Africa’s only manufacturer of Aluminium rods which it also exports. This home-grown success story has been built on a single-minded focus on excellence and a vision that looks beyond the current generation.