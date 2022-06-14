A team from Citi FM on Tuesday, June 14, 2022, visited Sap’s School located at Teshie-Nungua and Queensland International School at Sakumono, as part of efforts to interact with students across the country, and encourage them to participate in this year’s edition of The Literacy Challenge.

The students enthusiastically were eager to win the bragging rights as the best all-around Junior High School student in Ghana.

Speaking to a former top 10 contestant of the Literacy Challenge at Queensland International School, Selorm Korbla Kumador, he spoke highly of the competition and urged his fellow students to also be a part of the competition. ​

“This year’s topic is one dear to my heart, as it deals with technology and ways we can use it to make Ghana better. So I am going to write a few things and I hope to make it to the top 50, and we see where we can go from there,” a female student from Queensland International School said.

“This year’s topic is a bit difficult and that makes me highly motivated to write, and hopefully I can make it and then win the ultimate prize,” a student from Sap’s School said.

About The Literacy Challenge

‘The Literacy Challenge’ identifies and rewards the most outstanding JHS students in the country after a series of rigorous tests.

For the 2022 edition, interested participants are to submit an essay on the topic, “You have been appointed as an advisor to the Minister of Communications and Digitalization. In not less than 600 words, you are required to write to the Minister, advising on how Ghana can deploy technology for poverty reduction and national development.”

Scripts are to be sent to ‘The Literacy Challenge’ P. O Box GP 14123, Accra-Central or be dropped at the front desk of Citi FM, Adabraka – Accra.

The deadline for submission is Sunday, July 10, 2022. For further enquires, kindly contact 0205973973 for assistance.

As an initiative of Citi 97.3 FM, The Literacy Challenge is a nationwide campaign that promotes literacy in Ghana.

The contest, which spans a three-month period, targets Junior High School students (JHS) in Ghana.

It is run on three levels. Level one has to do with the students writing an essay on the stated topic.

Level Two – Aptitude Test: At this level, the top 50 contestants from across Ghana will take part in a general knowledge aptitude test to make it to the next round. The number will be reduced to 10.

Level Three – Quiz Competition: At this level, the top 10 contestants shall compete for the grand prize of GHS10,000 in a classic quiz competition.

