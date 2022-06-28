In week four of The Literacy Challenge by Citi FM, the team on Tuesday, June 28, 2022, had interactive sessions with two schools at Achimota.

The first stop of the day was at Achimota Basic School, where the students learned about the competition.

The team then went to Paradise Children Academy, a school at Dome.

The students were not too familiar with the competition and were taken through the technicalities and details of the challenge in an interactive session.

The project lead, Magdalene Williams, explained the entire process to the students and answered their questions.

Vodafone Ghana, a sponsor of The Literacy Challenge, also introduced the Instant Schools project to the students.

“I am glad Citi FM staff are here, as I have been hearing about this challenge for a very long time. I think I understand the details and I want to show Ghana what my school is also made of, so yeah, I will write and make sure I make it to the top 50,” a female student at Paradise Children Academy stated.

“I am looking forward to the top 50 already. I believe in myself and I know at the end of the challenge, I will be a winner,” a male student at Paradise Children Academy said.

This year’s competition is sponsored by Vodafone Ghana Foundation as part of the Kindred Partners, Prospectus Ghana Ltd, Dext Technology, InvestCorp Asset Management Ltd and Alife Soap.

About The Literacy Challenge

‘The Literacy Challenge’ identifies and rewards the most outstanding JHS students in the country after a series of rigorous tests.

For the 2022 edition, interested participants are to submit an essay on the topic, “You have been appointed as an advisor to the Minister of Communications and Digitalization. In not less than 600 words, you are required to write to the Minister, advising on how Ghana can deploy technology for poverty reduction and national development.”

Scripts are to be sent to ‘The Literacy Challenge’ P. O Box GP 14123, Accra-Central or be dropped at the front desk of Citi FM, Adabraka – Accra.

The deadline for submission is Sunday, July 10, 2022. For further enquires, kindly contact 0205973973 for assistance.

As an initiative of Citi 97.3 FM, The Literacy Challenge is a nationwide campaign that promotes literacy in Ghana.

The contest, which spans a three-month period, targets Junior High School students (JHS) in Ghana.

It is run on three levels. Level one has to do with the students writing an essay on the stated topic.

Level Two – Aptitude Test: At this level, the top 50 contestants from across Ghana will take part in a general knowledge aptitude test to make it to the next round. The number will be reduced to 10.

Level Three – Quiz Competition: At this level, the top 10 contestants shall compete for the grand prize of GHS10,000 in a classic quiz competition.

For more information, call 0205973973.

The Literacy Challenge is powered by 97.3 Citi FM, with support from Citi TV.

