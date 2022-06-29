Information Minister Kojo Oppong Nkrumah believes there are “obvious” attempts by some individuals to destabilise the country.

Speaking to Metro TV, the minister said the conduct surrounding recent protests presented evidence of this.

Aside from the violence that marred the Arise Ghana demonstration, he also recalled an earlier protest in which organisers sought permission for armed private security.

“We don’t need to mince words about it, and there is a trajectory. First, there was a group that wanted to demonstrate with weapons.”

“Then, there was this group that said they wanted to demonstrate at night or to demonstrate from the evening throughout the night till the next morning and the police raised obvious security questions,” Mr. Oppong Nkrumah said.

The organisers of the Arise Ghana demonstration had wanted their protest march to run into the evening, but were barred from doing so by the court.

“Can you imagine what would have happened at night if indeed some of these things were allowed to continue throughout the night?”

On Tuesday, 29 people were arrested after the Arise Ghana protestors and police officers clashed during a demonstration at the Nkrumah Interchange.

Police used tear gas, rubber bullets and water cannons to disperse the angry crowd, who were also pelting stones at the police.

The police service said 12 of its officers were left injured by the incident.