Hiplife veteran, Tic, has hailed his contemporary, Ex Doe, for his contribution to the development of Ghana’s local music industry.

Tic, in an interview on Citi TV’s Upside Down show, described Ex Doe as “a monument in Ghana music.”

He said that Ex Doe was one of the pioneers of hiplife (local rap) music, who toured almost every part of the country due to his widespread popularity in the 1990s.

“Ex Doe is like a monument in Ghana music. He was performing everywhere in the country, and he showed us the way,” he said.

Tic added that Ex-Doe’s exploits and influence in Ghana paved the way for him and other artists to take Ghanaian hiplife music to other countries.

“People like Ex Doe showed the way, but I am like a traveller because I took the music to other countries,” he concluded.