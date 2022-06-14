The Toll Workers’ Union is planning to march to present a petition to the President on Thursday, June 16, 2022.

According to the Union, the action has become necessary because its concerns are yet to be addressed by the Government.

The toll workers were relieved of their jobs following a directive by the Government in November 2021 to suspend the collection of tolls on roads and bridges in the country.

On the back of this, the Government promised to pay affected workers until they are reassigned.

However, the workers say they are owed five months’ salary arrears and are yet to be trained and reassigned to other jobs.

Speaking to Citi News, the Secretary for the Toll Workers’ Union, Edward Duncan, said the union members are struggling to survive since government is yet to address their concerns.

They are, however, hopeful things will change when the President is petitioned.

“We believe that the buck stops with the president, so if the president gets in the know of what is happening… the promise that he made to us which is that they are going to pay everyone until reassignment, will come to fruition,” Mr. Duncan said.

He further says the leadership of the Union is in talks with the Regional Police to provide security for its members on Thursday.