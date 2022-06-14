The Ghana Statistical Service last week announced that inflation had jumped to 27.6% in May 2022 from 23.6% recorded in April.

The drivers of this development are varied and largely driven by local products.

Data from the Statistical Service show that 56.2% of the products accounting for the rise in inflation are food and non-food products locally produced, while 43.8% are imported.

The major drivers based on the year-on-year figures show that grapes, which is imported, saw a 100.8% inflation followed by diesel, 81.1%, also imported.

Firewood saw 73.7% year-on-year inflation.

See the full list of the top 15 drivers of inflation below: