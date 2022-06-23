The Ministry of Energy has refuted claims by energy think tank, the Institute of Energy Security (IES) suggesting that the Tema Oil Refinery faces imminent collapse under the leadership of sector minister, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh.

IES has stated that the refinery needs government intervention in order to get it back on track to optimum operation because the facility is in debt in excess of GH¢400 million.

But this statement the Ministry finds problematic because it believes Dr. Prempeh has demonstrated clear leadership, vision and focus in working towards revamping TOR and that the claims made by IES are borne either out of ignorance or a deliberate attempt to tarnish the Minister’s image.

In a nine-point response, the ministry was worried that the IES has not been circumspect in its public pronouncement on energy sector issues.

“The Ministry wishes to assure Ghanaians that Dr. Prempeh is resolutely committed to ensuring that TOR is put on a sound footing to support Ghana’s industrialization drive, and will continue to provide strategic leadership and direction in this regard. “

