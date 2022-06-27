The Trades Union Congress (TUC) is demanding a 20 percent Cost of Living Allowance (COLA) for all public service workers.

The TUC says its demand for COLA is influenced by the high level of inflation in the country.

“The proposed COLA will not only cushion workers and pensioners from the harsh effects of inflation but more importantly, it will prevent them from mass poverty,” it said in a statement.

Public Service workers expected to benefit from the allowance include the Fire Service, the Police Service, the Prison Service, Immigration Service, among others.

Recently, the Teachers and Educational Workers Union (TEWU) threatened to embark on industrial action over the government’s failure to pay the cost of living allowance to its members by the end of June.

The demand from TEWU came after members of the National Association of Graduate Teachers issued similar threats.