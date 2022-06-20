The National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO) says it has relocated people whose houses were affected by flooding over the weekend in the Ankaful Prison area in the Central Region.

According to the organisation, some relief items have been provided to the victims to cushion them.

This comes on the back of a video which circulated over the weekend, purported to be a video of a flooding situation at the Ankaful main prison in the Central Region.

In a Citi News interview, the Central Regional Director for NADMO, Joseph Donkor said the prison was not flooded.

“The prison yard and quarters didn’t flood. It is the villages around the Ankaful prison that got flooded. It is about eight communities that were affected and about 500 houses got destroyed. We had to rescue the over 9,000 people in the community, and we have kept some of the people at the prison quarters, and churches through NADMO, and we have received some relief items, but it is not enough. So we are appealing to people to come to our aid because we have a big problem at our hand.”

Meanwhile, the body of a prison officer, Senior Chief Officer Henry Albert Luthrodt, killed by floodwaters on the Cape Coast-Elmina Highway in the Central Region on Saturday, has been retrieved.

It has since been deposited at the morgue.

Over 30 prison officers from the Ankaful Prison were deployed to the Cape Coast-Elmina Highway on Saturday morning to rescue residents who had been trapped in floodwaters.

One of the officers drowned while assisting with the rescue mission.

In a Citi News interview, the Central Regional NADMO Director, Joe Donkor said they are happy the body has been found.

“The victim was just assisting NADMO officials to help people cross but unfortunately he fell into the water. The body has been retrieved and it has been deposited at the morgue.”

The Ghana Prison Service in Ankaful said it is saddened by the death of one of its own.

Public Relations Officer for the Service in Ankaful, Supt Ziniel Bekyur Vincent, said the 57-year-old officer tried preventing some civilians from getting into danger but ended up drowning in the process.

Some officers of the service also had their properties including their uniforms destroyed by the rains, and he says counselling is needed to support these officers.