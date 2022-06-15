Vodafone Ghana Foundation, in partnership with the Otumfuo Foundation, has undergone a tree planting exercise in the Ashanti Region.

The exercise was part of activities to launch its Ashanti Month campaign and also to support the government’s Green Ghana Day initiative.

The Ashanti Month campaign is an initiative by Vodafone Ghana to give a special focus to the Ashanti Region by undertaking a score of socially impactful initiatives in June every year.

This year’s Ashanti Month celebration is themed ‘Boa Asanteman’ (help Asanteman) to underscore the need to address key sustainable development issues in the region, including education, health, and environmental sustainability.

Speaking on the tree planting exercise, Legal and External Affairs Director of Vodafone Ghana Geta Striggner-Quartey stated that the activity was in line with Vodafone’s commitment as a business to stand for things other than profit, as part of its Purpose-Led agenda which includes the Vodafone Planet Purpose Pillar. She also noted that the exercise was ultimately contributing to Green Ghana Day 2022.

She added, “As an organization, we believe that urgent and sustained action is required to address the global climate emergency. Not just by individuals, but by organizations. Therefore, the Vodafone Foundation continues to promote environmentally responsible practices and raise awareness of the urgent need to protect our planet.”

“The prime point of our campaign is a tree planting exercise, which is aimed at helping restore the lost forests and repair the damaged ecosystem. We engage in these tree planting activities with our various partners, including NGOs and educational institutions. Seedlings are also provided to our employees, who are encouraged to grow them in their own backyards.”

Geta noted that the tree planting exercise would not have been a success without the support of His Royal Majesty Otumfuo Osei Tutu II’s Foundation.

“I would like to express my profound appreciation to the Otumfuo Osei Tutu II Foundation for the immense support it has given to this project. Vodafone looks forward to many more years of tree planting with the Foundation, so together, we will inspire Ghanaians and other organizations to think about the planet and how they can also contribute,” she stated.