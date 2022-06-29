Vodafone Ghana’s modelled and innovative transformational supply chain practice and excellent team were honoured with five prestigious awards at the Procurement and Supply Chain Awards, held over the weekend.

Vodafone Ghana’s Head of Supply Chain Management, Eva Antwi, picked the coveted Woman of the Year award and was named one of Africa’s Top 50 Procurement Professionals. Vodafone also won the Warehouse Digital Initiative, which reflects the Telco’s digital-first agenda, the Procurement and Supply Chain Transformation award, and the Team of the Year (bronze category).

In a short remark, Eva Antwi, Head of Supply Chain Management at Vodafone Ghana expressed gratitude to the organisers of the Africa Procurement and Supply Chain Awards for the grand recognition given to Vodafone Ghana.

“We deem it a great honour to be recognized in the Procurement and Supply chain industry. Indeed, this feat would not have been achieved without the commitment of our hardworking Vodafone colleagues and leadership. We dedicate this to our vendors, suppliers, and stakeholders.”

Among other factors, Vodafone Ghana was recognised with these awards based on its best procurement practices in the delivery of its services to all its stakeholders while maximising customer value.

The Africa Procurement and Supply Chain Awards, organised by Instinct Wave recognises and promotes innovations, ethics, and the advancement of the procurement industry. The award also seeks to recognise and celebrate practitioners who exemplify how to maintain integrity in procurement & supply chain processes from across the profession.