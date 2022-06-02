The Wa circuit court, presided over by His Honor Jonathan Avogo has granted bail to all the three persons suspected to have been involved in the flogging of the two lovers whose nude videos went viral on social media.

The court also ordered the release of some 13 others who were alleged to be among some rampaging youth group that besieged the Upper West Regional Police Headquarters.

The release of the suspects has brought uneasy calm to Wa in the Upper West Region.

“Two batches of suspects were arrested. The first batch is the three suspects in connection with the flogging. The second batch is the rioters. The court has granted the three suspects bail with five sureties and a cash amount of GH¢3,000.”

“With regard to the rioters, after profiling them, the number reduced to 13. They were put before the court, and they were granted bail with sureties and a sum of GH¢3,000”, said ASP Reynolds Manteaw, Upper West Regional crime officer.

All of them are set to reappear in court on Monday, June 13, 2022.

The three suspects initially arrested have been identified as Sidiki Osman, Bushiran Khigir and Issahaku Mahama.

A mob besieged the Wa Police Station on Wednesday evening attempting to force the release of three suspects who were in police custody.

The youth, numbering over 300 pelted stones and burnt tyres in protest. The situation led to the arrest of some 18 persons.

13 out of the number who were linked to the disturbances after screening were presented to the circuit court but were released.

Police felt the rioting was “calculated to derail the course of justice for the victims who were flogged in the Wa viral video, and we condemn it in no uncertain terms.”