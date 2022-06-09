As the world continues its recovery from the grave impact of the COVID pandemic, Ghana has recorded a continuous upward trend in international and domestic travel.

People continue to embrace their need to connect and explore as borders are opened and health restrictions eased. On the heel of this, Wakanow.com, a leading travel agency in Ghana with its Head Office located at Millennium Heights Building, 14 Casely Hayford Road, Airport Commercial Area, made a strategic decision of taking the lead in delighting its customers by opening a ticketing office in East Legon, Accra.

With the new center, Wakanow has positioned itself to support its customers across all channels with their travel needs as travel demand continues to increase and are now closer to their customers in the heart of Accra with an ultra-modern ticketing center on the first floor of the Bethel House on 3rd Boundary Road (near Pearly Gates)

Wakanow’s hybrid model of being an offline and online agency, further solidified by the massive investment it has made in technology over the years, enabled business sustainability through the pandemic. Over the years, its innovative approach in the development of new complementary products has made it the One-Stop Shop for all travel services, thus providing a more seamless and smoother travel experience for its customers.

Since its entry into the Ghanaian travel and hospitality industry, Wakanow for the past 7 years has and continues to provide travelers with seamless and delightful booking experiences via it’s website, www.wakanow.com.gh, and ticketing centers offering an array of travel services, such as Flights, Hotels booking, Visa Assistance, Holiday Packages and Tours, Airport Transfers, Protocol Services, a Loyalty program, Travel Insurance, COVID 19 scheduling and an installment payment service called Pay Small Small

Wakanow’s mission is to be the travelers’ indispensable and trusted travel companion, exciting them with travel deals, packages, and services that are unobtainable elsewhere. For more info, check out our social media pages @wakanowghana