The Community Water System under Ghana Water Company supplying water to the Bimbilla Government hospital has reconnected water to the facility after almost a month of cutting supply over non-payment of bills.

The hospital was disconnected by Ghana Water Company for owing over GH¢230,000.

The situation at the time disrupted health delivery at the facility to the extent that emergency cases were referred to other hospitals.

Patients seeking medical care at the hospital had provided their own water for the hospital to use.

According to one resident, even persons referred from outside Bimbilla had to find their own water when going to the hospital.

“They had to buy water from outside and we from Bimbilla, we had to get to our house to bring water to the hospital in order to do anything that required water,” the resident said.

Dr. Abena Asare, a doctor at the facility, welcomed the reconnection to the water grid.

She noted that some persons who had been referred to other hospitals because of the lack of water are sometimes reluctant to do so.

“Some of them go home and come back with complications that could have been avoided,” she recalled.

“But for the past three days, everything is moving smoothly. We have been able to handle all the cases that are not beyond us,” Dr. Asare said.