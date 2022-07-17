The emergency services in Nigeria say they have now recovered 17 bodies after a passenger boat capsized on a waterway in the commercial capital, Lagos.

Four bodies were recovered on Saturday and a further 13 on Sunday.

The inland waterways authority said the boat had set sail on Friday later than the rules permitted, and that the tide carried the vessel towards a barge, causing it to overturn.

The accident came only three days after another passenger boat capsized in the same waters, reportedly drowning two people.

Boat accidents are common on Nigerian waterways mainly because of overcrowding and poor maintenance.