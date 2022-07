The Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta has presented the 2022 Mid-Year Budget Review to Parliament for approval.

The review, which did not see a request for new funds, noted the current macroeconomic figures that have suffered in recent times.

It also announced a return of road tolls on the Tema-Accra Motorway in the future and the end of the Nation Builders Corps programme, among others.

Find his full statement here