SFAN’s ReadyforWork digital career accelerator cohort 4 leaders finished their coursework last month-end. And 22-year-old Dolly Kpobi was announced as the best graduating leader.

Dolly began her career in Accounting and Finance after a degree course at UPSA Ghana.

From collaborating with colleagues at work and participating in online forums and programs, she felt drawn to digital product development and helping companies create coherent brands. Hence, she took courses and training in software development, digital marketing, and UX/UI.

She is conversant with Excel, Figma, HTML, CSS, JavaScript, WordPress (WordPress.com, Divi, Elementor), Wix, Microsoft Power Platform (Power Apps, Power Automate, Power Virtual Agent), and Microsoft Azure.

These skills and experiences make her proficient in driving product engagement, facilitating communication with users to enhance existing processes, and incorporating user feedback to ensure product-market fit.

At ReadyforWork, she worked on 2 company projects, 2 case studies, and 3 assignments, with a cumulative average pass mark of 97.7%.

Connect with Dolly on LinkedIn via https://www.linkedin.com/in/dolly-kpobi/

To learn more about ReadyforWork or join the next cohort, visit https://readyforwork.africa or contact SFAN at info(at)sfanonline.org.

See Dolly’s elevator pitch: https://youtube.com/watch?v=44ZYhTZM71s