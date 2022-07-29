The Ghana Police Service has charged the 29 protestors who were arrested during a demonstration dubbed, Krom Ay3 Hye, on Tuesday, June 28, 2022.

The charges are offensive conduct and destruction of public property.

The suspects were picked up by police following a clash between protestors and police at the Kwame Nkrumah Circle.

Some of the protestors and police personnel sustained various degrees of injuries.

Speaking to Citi News, the National Youth Organizer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), George Opare Addo described the arrest as baseless.

“The protestors have been charged for offensive conduct, destruction of state property and possession of weapons. These are charges that will not hold and stand the test of time. There is one protestor who was arrested because he was found sitting behind the house of the President holding a placard, two mobile phones and a camera. Another was arrested because he was walking around the President’s house after the demonstration. So these charges are baseless”, he said.

The 29 persons who were arrested for the alleged breach of law during the demonstration have been granted police inquiry bail.

George Opare Addo said lawyers have commenced the processes to meet the bail conditions.

Among others, the suspects require a guarantor in the civil service earning at least GH¢2,000, according to Mr. Addo.