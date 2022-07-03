Three suspected armed robbers have been attacked by a mob at Sefwi Bonsu Nkwanta of Juaboso District in the Western North Region.

An officer of the Western North regional police command who wants to remain anonymous told Citi News that the incident happened around 10:00 am on Thursday, 21st July 2022.

The officer said one of the three suspects was snatched from the police who had come to their rescue, lynched and burnt him to ashes.

A joint military and police reinforcement team was therefore dispatched from the Regional Police headquarters to Bonsu Nkwanta before calm was restored.

ASP Michael Nkenkensu told Citi News, that both the police station and the police vehicle at Bonsu Nkwanta were vandalised by the mob.

However, the two remaining victims have been detained at the Sefwi Wiawso District police station for further investigations.