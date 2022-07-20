The Ghana National Fire Service says it recorded a total of 3,678 fires in the first half of the year 2022 with an estimated cost of damage to properties at GH¢30,197,948.20 as against 3030 fires with a corresponding estimated cost of damage to properties at GH¢24,236, I13 for the same period in 2021.

The fire service also indicated that the cost of items salvaged from these fires amounted to GH¢7,997,729,00 for the period under review as against GH¢528,632.00 for the same period in 2021.

“An average of 20 fires were recorded in a day during the first half year of 2022 as against 17 for the same period in 2021. 35 lives were unfortunately lost in 2022 through these fires. I85 deaths were recorded through road traffic collision incidents as against 2022 for the same period in 2021.”

“17 lives also perished through other rescue missions (flooding, depths, and heights rescue) as against 14 for the same period in 2021,” a statement from the Ghana National Fire Service added.

It also said 1091 out-on-arrival cases were recorded in the half year of 2022 as against 977 for the same period in 2021.

84 rescues were recorded during the period under review in 2022 as against 71 for the same period

in 2021.

Ashanti Region recorded the highest number of 722 fires which represent 19.63% of the total fires

for the first half year of 2022, followed closely by Greater Accra Region with 690 which represent

18.76% while Volta Region recorded the lowest figure of l6 fires representing 0.44%.

The service noted that some of the causes of these fires are “electrical faults which stem from circuit overload; arcing: short circuits; inferior cables; compromised or poorly done electrical installations; over-aged wires and earthing problems: Gas leakages; unattended cooking: unattended lit candles; mosquito coils: matches und poorly done hot works from welding and deliberate acts.”

“The fires recorded suggest a downward trend from 1090 in January to 342 in June 2022. The high number of out-on-arrival cases of 1,091 also suggests that the education and sensitization programs of the Service are impacting positively on the general public as they are now able to manage small fires.”

The service says the slight increase in the fires was a result of the harsh harmattan weather experienced in the first three months of the year 2022 and non-adherence to basic fire safety precautions, especially in our domestic settings.

It thus called on the general public to make positive changes in their attitudes with regard to the use of naked lights, gas cooking apparatuses, electricity, and electrical appliances to forestall the occurrences of preventable fines.

It also advised the public to avoid pranking the Service emergency numbers (192/1 12) to enable the Service to respond to real emergencies to save more lives and properties.

“The Service notwithstanding this increase in the number of fire and related incidents in the first half year of 2022 is poised with the support of the public to assiduously work to reduce the rate of fires through its continuous and intensified public fire safety education.”