Four teacher unions have declared a nationwide strike over government’s inability to meet the deadline for their demands for the payment of Cost of Living Allowance (COLA).

This follows the expiration of a June 30 deadline the unions gave government.

The unions are the Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT), National Association of Graduate Teachers (NAGRAT), Teachers and Educational Workers’ Union (TEWU) and Coalition of Concerned Teachers (CCT).

At a joint press conference, by the education unions on the allowance, the teacher groups expressed disappointment at government’s failure to heed their calls.

General Secretary of GNAT, Thomas Musah, who read the statement, disclosed that all their calls have fallen on deaf ears.

“We have been compelled under the current circumstances to publicly communicate to Ghanaians on our intention to go on strike having gone passed the June 30 deadline we gave government for the payment of Cost of Living Allowance. Consequently, we have decided to embark on strike from today, Monday, July 4, 2022. By this, we are informing the general public that we are withdrawing services in all the pre-tertiary education institutions. This includes teaching and non-teaching staff. “

Leadership of the four teacher unions has thus directed their members to withdraw their services with immediate effect after declaring an indefinite strike.

President of the National Association of Graduate Teachers, Angel Carbonu says the decision to strike is because they have been pushed to the wall.

The teachers are fighting for the payment of between 20% and 30% of their salaries as a Cost of Living Allowance.

The allowance according to the teachers will cushion them on the back of current economic conditions and the worsening plight of teachers.

Some stakeholders have said, even though the call for COLA is legitimate, teacher unions should use the opportunity to fight for a permanent solution to the challenges facing teachers.

Government had assured it was going to reach an agreement with the leadership of teacher unions, but that is yet to happen.