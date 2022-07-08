Research conducted by the Centre for Socioeconomic Studies (CSS) has noted growing disparities in the pay of public sector employees.

It noted that 92.6% of all public sector workers are living on an average monthly net salary of not more than GH¢2,007.14.

According to its data, in 2021, 61.86% of all public sector workers earned an average monthly net salary between GH¢1,720.75 and GH¢2,208.10; an average of GH¢1,964.42.

But the other 30.74% of all public sector workers earned an average monthly net salary between GH¢2,257.94 and GH¢2,797.85; an average of GH¢2,527.89.

This means an overwhelming 92.6% of all public sector workers earned an average monthly net salary between GH¢1,720.75 and GH¢2,797.85 in the year 2021.

The government made a 7% increment across the board for all public sector workers salaries for the year 2022.

However, given the fact that the official current inflation rate stands at 27.6%, the 7% pay rise is completely eroded, leaving the value of the average net salary of a public sector worker less by 20.6% in real terms.

This means the value of an average net salary of the 61.86% of all public sector workers which used to be GH¢1,964.42 in 2021 will now stand at GH¢1,559.75 in 2022.

Likewise, those of the 30.74% of all public sector workers which used to be GH¢2,527.89 in 2021 will now stand at GH¢2,007.14 in 2022.

The centre urged the government and policymakers to improve the salaries and wages of the 92.6% of public sector workers cited.

“Failure to address this situation pose a serious national security risk that threatens the viability of the state and lived experiences of citizens,” it noted.

It believes that the National Tripartite Committee, Fair Wages and Salaries Commission, Labour Commission and the Office of the Head of Civil Service, the Labour Ministry, the Trade Union Congress and other labour unions must reorient their approach to labour issues.

Find below the key research findings and observations