The Ghana Education Service has instructed the teaching of the Gurene language in various schools.

This comes after approval by the Government of Ghana on the teaching of Gurene as an official Ghanaian language in schools.

In a letter dated July 18, 2022, signed by the Director General of GES, Prof Kwasi Opoku-Amankwa, it stated that “management of GES wishes to inform you that NaCCA has received approval from the Government for Gurene to be taught as an official Ghanaian language in schools”.

While this comes into effect, the statement clarified that “Gurene is to be developed and taught at the early grade level.”.

Gurene is among the Mole Dagbani languages spoken by a crosssection of persons in Upper East Region [Ghana], and southern Burkina Faso.

The GES further stated that “NaCCA is therefore in the process of developing the appropriate teaching and learning materials for Kindergarten and Lower Primary Schools.”

Prior to this letter, following the approval of Gurene in 2020 by the Ministry of Education as one of the approved Ghanaian languages, a two-week workshop to develop materials in Gurene based on the new standard-based curriculum for teaching and learning was organized.

Press Release