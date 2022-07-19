Absa Bank Ghana led the way at the 11th Marketing World Awards with five significant awards, in demonstration of the bank’s leadership in marketing communications and CSR in the banking sector.

The bank won the Advertising Campaign of the Year with its Africanacity commercial, Best CSR Support for Education (National Science & Maths Quiz) and Marketing Team of the Year.

The bank’s Director of Corporate Communications and External Relations, Nana Essilfuah Boison, was also awarded Marketing Thought-leader in Ghana and one of the Top 50 Marketing Leaders in Africa. The two awards highlight Essilfuah’s credibility and achievements as a leading Senior Marketing and Corporate Communications Executive in the sub-region.

The Marketing World Awards, held at the Movenpick Ambassador Hotel, awarded several corporate organisations across the private and public sectors in Ghana in various categories.

Commenting on the awards, Marketing and Corporate Relations Director at Absa Bank, Nana Essilfuah Boison said:

“These are exciting times for Absa as a new brand in Ghana. Despite only two years of launching our new image, we have worked hard to entrench the brand in the minds of our customers, clients and key external stakeholders. We are determined to continue fashioning out unique ways to bring the possibilities of our customers to life. These awards are a signal to us to keep going without resting on our laurels. We dedicate these awards to the Absa Ghana Board, Country Management Committee (CMC), led by our Managing Director, Abena Osei-Poku, our employees and other stakeholders for their continuous support and loyalty.”

Absa Bank Ghana is currently the most profitable bank in Ghana with a Profit before tax (PBT) of GHS1.1 billion, the first time a bank in Ghana has recorded that figure in PBT. This was contained in the bank’s 2021 results which was published in March 2022.

The financial performance demonstrated a concerted effort by the Bank to grow and maintain an efficient and resilient organisation, support its customers and clients while investing in relevant parts of the business to ensure sustainable growth.