The collaborative network of director membership organizations, African Corporate Governance Network (ACGN), has launched the ACGN Corporate Governance Excellence Awards to celebrate individuals and corporate organizations who have represented excellence in and have exhibited sound corporate governance practices in the industry.

The awards scheme is part of the African Directors’ Week Celebrations to stimulate the culture of good corporate governance and leadership in the Public and Private Sector spaces to enhance good corporate governance outcomes.

The launch which was held virtually on the 15th of July 2022 saw in attendance high profile personalities such as Mr. Rickson Dogbegah, President of ACGN, Rev. Mrs. Angela Carmen Appiah, Ag. Board Secretary of AGCN, Dr J. Jidenma, Chair, Institute of Directors (IoD), Nigeria representing the West African Sub-region, Libertha Kapere, Vice Chair, IoD Namibia, representing Southern Africa and Jacqueline Muka, Vice President, IoD, Kenya representing East Africa.

Speaking at the launch, the President of the ACGN, Mr. Rockson Kwesi Dogbegah, noted that the overarching aim of the awards is to educate stakeholders and champion professionalism and development of directors to pursue best practices in good corporate governance for the benefit of organizations and stakeholders.

Mr. Dogbegah added: “ACGN expects the Awards to induce and encourage professionalism, efficiency and commitment to high standards of Corporate Governance, by identifying and honouring deserving personalities and institutions in public and private sectors of Africa and deepening awareness of ACGN for membership growth.”

Dr. Ofori Asamoah, ACGN Technical Committee Chair indicated that participation in this award scheme is open to individuals and corporate organizations in the private sector, public sector, and the non-profit sector. According to him, one does not need to be a member of the ACGN before they can be considered for the awards.

The award categories covers all sectors ranging from Agriculture, Healthcare, Education, Construction, Media, Telecommunication, the Finance Industry, among others.

The nomination process for the ACGN Corporate Governance Excellence Awards was opened on 15th July 2022 and will close on 31st August 2022. To be considered for awards under the scheme, individuals or corporate institutions must express willingness to undergo vetting necessary and disclose if their organization is under any investigations by any Regulatory Authority or law enforcement body. Applications can be completed on www.awards.afcgn.com.

The awards technical committee would review all submitted questionnaires and carry out relevant due diligence on applicants and make recommendations on the best candidates for Award consideration by the ACGN Board.

All winners will receive their awards during the African Directors Week Conference scheduled for the 15th to the 18th November 2022.