President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has directed the government team to negotiate with organized labour to reach an amicable solution over the Cost of Living Allowances (COLA).

Over ten labour unions including four teacher unions, the Ghana Medical Association, and the Public Services Workers union have demanded a 20% cost of living allowance due to the current economic conditions.

Negotiations with teacher unions who are already on strike have ended inconclusively on three different occasions.

But in a tweet, Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah revealed that President Akufo-Addo has directed the government team to arrive at a healthy middle ground in the negotiations.

@NAkufoAddo has this morning urged the Govt team to work with organised Labour and arrive at a healthy middle ground in the negotiations for COLA, set to hopefully start today. — Kojo Oppong Nkrumah (@konkrumah) July 14, 2022

The government’s attempt to get the four teacher unions on strike over the Cost of Living Allowance to return to the classroom failed, as a meeting with them ended in a stalemate.

During the meeting on Tuesday, the government asked the leadership of the unions to call off their strike before negotiations could begin, but the teachers remained adamant and subsequently staged a walkout.