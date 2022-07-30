The Accra Metropolitan Assembly has commissioned a market shed at the 31st Makola market in Accra.

According to the assembly, the new shed will help ease congestion on the streets and allow for smooth buying and selling to take place.

The shed will mainly be used to accommodate traders on the streets and others who were there in 2020.

This comes on the back of the Greater Accra Regional Minister’s Operation Clean Your Frontage initiative to rid the city of filth and also clear the streets.

Addressing the media on the sideline of the commissioning ceremony, the Accra Mayor, Elizabeth Naa Kwatsoe Tawiah Sackey indicated that the shed has a capacity of containing six hundred and sixty-five traders.

“There were some people here first, so definitely they will have their shed first, and also we can add up. We are also looking at those sitting by the roadside, on the streets and the pavements because it is risky, and the sun is always scorching on them,” she said.

She further added that more sheds are going to be constructed for the traders.

“We have the intention of constructing many other sheds because there is the need to transform the markets by rebuilding and giving them an ultramodern market shed.”

Shed 9 of the makola market was closed down by the assembly in 2020 after leaders of the market asked for renovation works to be done on the shed and was since then not in use.

Some traders had to hawk their trade while others chose to sell by the streets, but after two years of refurbishment, traders can now sell their products under the shed.