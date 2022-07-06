The National Ambulance Service has held its 11th passing out parade at the Paramedic and Emergency Care Training School (PECTS) at Nkenkaasu in the Offinso District of the Ashanti Region.

The parade also marks the 6th, to be held at PECTS, where 393 EMTs basic passed out.

It brought together several dignitaries from various spheres of life, including a Deputy Minister for Health, Tina Mensah, who also serves as the reviewing Officer of the parade.

Others are a Deputy Minister for Information, Mahama Asei Seini, Deputy Minister for Local Government and Rural Development, Mr. Augustine Collins Ntim, also the MP for the area, Chief Executive for Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital, Dr Oheneba Danso, Regional Director of Ghana Health Service, Dr Emmanuel Tenkorang, Technical Advisor at the Special development initiative secretariat at the office of the president, Dr Baffour Awuah.

The rest include service commanders such as Brigadier General Joseph Aduko Aphor, General Officer Commanding (GOC), central command of the Ghana Armed Forces, Chief Superintendent Wonkyi representing the Ashanti Regional Police Commander, MTTD Regional Commander Superintendent Emmanuel Adu Boahen.

The 393 EMTs brings together the total number of staff of the National Ambulance to 3,016.

The batch 11 EMTs were made up of 199 males and 194 females.

Addressing the EMTs, the Reviewing Officer also the Deputy Minister for Health, Tina Mensah commended National Ambulance Service for its hard work and dedication to duty over the past years to save lives.

She expressed her happiness for the management of NAS for turning out the large numbers of EMTs within one year.

She said, “l commend the instructors, facilitators and Ambulance Service as a whole for their dedication towards the training of EMTs to help bring emergency to the doors steps of Ghanaians”.

She added that it is worth mentioning that candidates who apply to join the NAS are trained to carry out procedures such as bleeding control, positive pressure ventilation with a bag valve mask, and insertion of oropharyngeal airways to maintain the patient’s airways.

Tina Mensah stated that, the ministry of health, owes great gratitude to the late Offinso Hene, Nana Wiafe Akenten ll, for his passion for EMS in Ghana and then releasing the facility to National Ambulance Service in spite of numerous requests from other institutions.

She disclosed that the Paramedic and Emergency Care Training School has a long-term goal of becoming the training center for paramedics in the sub-region and also serves as a refresher courses center for Emergency Physicians, Critical Care Nurses and other paramedics in the country.

The Acting President of Offinso Traditional Council, Nana Opoku Duah ll, encourage the government to do well and expand the school.

The Acting President made a passionate appeal to the President to give “PECTS the needed face lift. On behalf of the Queen mother and the people of Offinso, the acting President urged the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, to include PECTS infrastructural expansion in his priority projects”.

The event also saw the outdooring of NAS’ new ‘Camouflage’ uniform.