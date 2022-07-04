The year is 2022. Tech is all the rave. Businesses are on the lookout for the new, the shiny, and the impactful. It’s all about THE BIG NOW.

From innovations in data processing to automation, everyone is on the lookout for what’s next.

Consider Robotic Process Automation (RPA): the name itself is a little scary, but it is as ordinary as it gets. When people hear RPA, the first thing that comes to mind is, ‘the robots are taking over,’ like the Terminator, or Matrix.

In this case, though, we are talking about software running on a physical or virtual machine. While that may lack the excitement of a Hollywood sci-fi, consider copy-paste processes or transferring files from one location to another in a matter of minutes– and you realize it is not as boring as it sounds.

RPA is essentially about using software to automate high-volume, repetitive processes that previously required only human intervention. It is a type of business process automation that allows anyone to define a set of instructions to be performed by software. This form of programming can simulate most human-computer interactions to complete many error-free tasks at a high volume and speed. For instance, consider tasks such as capturing the contents of scanned documents into an application, customer onboarding or salary processing. It is ultimately about automating some of the workplace’s most tedious and repetitive and time-consuming computer-based tasks and processes.

For ECL, solving the problem of manual and monotonous business processes with their automation solutions promises to boost organizational efficiency in many ways. The approach is simple: building a strategic framework – one that enables and encourages steady and progressive automation while also ensuring the team or workforce is spending its time and resources in areas that align with broader goals.

In other words, organizations must begin to ask the question, “where can we free up employees to focus on strategic priorities?’” As businesses embrace the process of digital transformation to improve their processes, we must begin to build a thriving ecosystem around intelligent automation: It will fill in gaps in manual and time-consuming business processes to then improve and drive more value for the organization.

Too much of the focus on transformation has been directed towards technology as the answer, without considering the people and process dimensions. Automation now reminds us of a more balanced people-process-technology approach, which will considerably improve transformation success rates. Think of improving your business with THE BIG NOW.

