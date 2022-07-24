President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo says the tomb of former President John Evans Atta Mills has not been tampered with.

This comes after the family alleged that the government has allowed the Atta Mills Institute to tamper with the grave of the former President with informing them.

Speaking during the commissioning of the Rehabilitated Asomdwee Park and the 10th Anniversary of the death of President Atta Mills, President Akufo-Addo said the public should reject such claims.

He stressed that the legacy of the former president will not be forgotten.

“There have been unfortunate accusations levelled by some persons against Government about the supposed desecration of the tomb of the late President in the process of rehabilitating the Park.”

“Nothing could be further from the truth, and it is good to note that these false, malicious statements have been firmly dispelled and debunked by the Coastal Development Authority, through the agency of its CEO, Mr. Jerry Ahmed Schaib, in a public statement under his hand,” he added.

Applauding the president for his contribution to building the Asomdwe Park, the Chief Executive of the Atta Mills Institute, Koku Anyidoho, said he will ensure the “regular maintenance of the park.”

Professor John Evans Atta Mills previously served as Vice-President from 1997 to 2001 under President Jerry Rawlings, and he stood unsuccessfully in the 2000 and 2004 presidential elections as the candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

He is the first sitting Ghanaian head of state to die in office and was subsequently laid to rest at the Asomdwee Park.

John Evans Fiifi Atta Mills was a Ghanaian politician and legal scholar who served as President of Ghana from January 2009 to July 24, 2012.