Assin Central Member of Parliament, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong has opened up on his presidential ambitions on the ticket of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) saying he is the best option as flagbearer for the party.

He believes leveraging his philanthropism, honesty, love for humanity and most importantly the quest to develop the country make him the most suitable candidate to represent the party in the next general elections.

For Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, any attempt by the NPP to field Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia or Trade and Industry Minister, Alan Kyerematen will spell doom for the party. He argued that, NPP needs someone like him if it wants to retain power and break the eight-year election cycle jinx.

“[If they [NPP] go for Bawumia or Alan] it will not be [good] for the party. I feel I am the one who can break the eight”, he told Citi News during the NPP national delegates conference at the Accra Sports Stadium.

The vociferous legislator is convinced voters are ready to rally behind him given his traits and personal qualities.

“Ghanaians see me as someone different from the real politicians, who always think of the next election and are therefore not able to speak the truth. Ghanaians see me as someone who is bold, speaks the truth, cares about the ordinary people through my philanthropic work, and I am a businessman. They have tried all professions, so they want to try a businessman. I qualify.”

While making the point of tough times for the NPP in the 2024 polls, Mr. Agyapong took on his political colleagues for often putting personal interests ahead of national development.

“Honestly speaking, to break the eight – whether your government performs or not, it is very risky for the sitting government to win the third term and so if you are going with the same face, it will be difficult. It will be like giving power to the NDC, so they need a new face who cares about the people and development of the country and not a politician who always thinks about the second term and is therefore not able to take the right decision. That is why they will vote for me.”

Outspoken as he is, Kennedy Agyapong, took a dig at President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for seeking a bailout from the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

He emphasized that, only failed governments go for assistance from the Bretton Woods institution.

“During NDC’s era, I said any government that takes his country to IMF has failed. So if my government is going to IMF, do you want me to backtrack? People will not take me seriously. I still stand by it, we [NPP government] have failed.”