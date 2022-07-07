The registration of births and deaths in the country will soon be made seamless by the Births and Death Registry.

This is to ensure Ghana attains universal vital registration and provides legal identities, including the free registration of births by 2030.

The move follows the deployment of a mass mobile registration exercise and distribution of other logistics to all 16 regions across the country by the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development to aid the efforts.

Sector Minister, Dan Kwaku Botwe said government is committed to improving the operations of the Registry and make registration more accessible.

Speaking at the launch of the mass registration at the new location of the Births and Deaths Registry at the NALAG House in Accra on Wednesday, July 6, 2022, the Minister said: “The government is committed to strengthening the identity management eco-system in the country by ensuring that policies, laws, regulations and guidelines are available and implemented at all times. As the Ministry responsible for the Births and Deaths Registration, it is against this backdrop that we are gathered here today to launch the mobile mass registration exercise.”

“This exercise contributes to our goal of attaining universal vital registration in Ghana. Relatedly, the public is educated and sensitized on the need and importance of Civil Registration and Vital Statistics through the process. The awareness, as well as the general understanding of births and deaths registrations, is pivotal in government’s planning and development of socio-economic programmes, thus, the use of reliable and credible data.”

Dan Kwaku Botwe also stressed the need for more strategies to be adopted to streamline administrative processes through the use of technology in the face of the digitalization era while urging staff to be more proactive in the running of the registry.

“In furtherance of the aforementioned, steps are also being taken to integrate the registration systems with relevant government agencies to improve on the collation of administrative data. As we chart the course of technology and digitalization of the economy. I encourage the management and staff of the Registry to continue to work hard in creating a safe and friendly environment for the operations. I commend the registry in its effort to automate their operation and services to the public by piloting an online payment portal on Ghana.gov and also establishing a call centre to respond to the public enquiries.”

On her part, the Acting Registrar of Births and Death Registry, Henrietta Lamptey says her outfit intends to achieve more and revamp operations through collaboration with relevant stakeholders.

The Registry is strengthening its partnership with the National Identification Authority, Ghana Statistical Service, Ghana Health Service, National Health Insurance Authority and the MMDAs in order to improve data collection and coverage of births and deaths.

Items deployed include vehicles, tablets, rain coats among other support materials.