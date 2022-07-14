Police in the Ashanti Region have declared four persons wanted after a riot at Asiwa which resulted in the destruction of Bosome Freho District Assembly property.

The assembly had met to pass a vote of no confidence on the District Chief Executive for the area, Yaw Danso.

The four suspects are Amoako Mensah of the Tebeso electoral Area, Clement Osei of the Freso-Korachi electoral area, Lot Adu Asabre of the Yapesah-kokoben electoral area and Boachie Maxwell De-graft of the Dunkura Electoral Area.

Footage from the meeting showed some members throwing out chairs and breaking windows.

Some other assembly members within the Bosome-Freho district accused the DCE of intimidation and assault as they met to pass a vote of no confidence.

According to the assembly members, the presiding member for the area on Wednesday morning was served with an injunction to prevent them from going ahead with the exercise of passing a vote of no confidence.

The assembly members resorted to destroying chairs and some other items at the district assembly conference hall.

One of the assembly members, Boachie Maxwell De-graft, had earlier told Citi News they would lodge an official complaint against the alleged attackers.

“We saw the DCE’s boys chanting at them to beat us up. That is what we saw. The DCE’s boys include the nephew of the DCE, who is also a member of the assembly,” he said to Citi News.

The Bosome District assembly has been marred in controversy since over 20 of its members in the assembly indicated that they want their DCE impeached.

They accused the DCE of instigating divisions and hoarding resources meant for assembly members.

The Assembly Members also accused him of keeping motorbikes meant for them and inciting community members against them.