President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has appealed to striking teachers to return to the classroom while negotiations continue with the government.

The President mentioned that teachers should consider the pending BECE that must be written by third-year students in Junior High Schools.

The President’s appeal comes at the back of ongoing labour agitations that have greeted the education sector.

Some four teacher unions have been on strike for the past one week owing to their deteriorating conditions with stagnant salaries.

The teachers are demanding payment of a cost of living allowance to shore up their expenses, stating worsening economic conditions.

The President made a passionate appeal to teachers to reconsider their decision for the sake of the students.

He further urged citizens to bear with the government through turbulent times under the suffocation of covid-19 and the Russia-Ukraine war.

The President made an undisclosed money donation to the National Chief Imam in support of the Eid Al Adha celebration at the Independence Square.