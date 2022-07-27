The Ghana Center for Democratic Development (CDD-Ghana) has donated some clinical supplies and stationery to the Senior Boys Correctional Centre as part of activities commemorating the 24th Anniversary of CDD-Ghana.

In addition, the Center also engaged the students in a conversation on democracy, self-empowerment, and avenues available for them to participate in nation-building once they complete their detention.

In 2019, CDD-Ghana adopted the Senior Boys Correctional Centre, formerly known as the Borstal Institute for Juveniles, located at Roman Ridge in Accra and pledged to work with the management to address its welfare needs and advocate for reforms in the juvenile justice sector.

In his address, Dr. Kojo Asante, Director of Advocacy and Policy Engagement at CDD-Ghana, indicated that although the COVID-19 pandemic and the 2020 general elections affected some of the planning for the Correctional Centre, CDD-Ghana is committed to honouring its earlier pledge.

He said the Center would continue shining the light on the challenges with juvenile justice in Ghana and work with stakeholders towards reforms. He called on the Ministry of Interior and the Attorney General’s Office to speed up the passage of the Community Sentencing Bill to provide urgent non-custodial sentencing alternatives to young persons who come in conflict with the law.

He urged the boys not to see their detention as the end of their lives, and encouraged them to learn from their mistakes and accept the moral lessons and skills training they are being given to help them integrate back into society once they get out.

On their part, the boys pleaded for financial assistance from the State or benevolent institutions and individuals to help set them up in business with the skills they are learning at the Centre.