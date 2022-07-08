A level 600 student of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) has been elected as President of the University Students’ Association of Ghana (USAG).

Christian Anderson Ntiful, an Optometry student, polled 426 out of 710 votes cast.

His close contender trailed behind him with 179 votes.

The election – which has been described as very peaceful – took place at the University of Education, Winneba (UEW) over the weekend.

The other newly-elected executives are Ofori Yaw Bismark, General Secretary; Angela Aku Sika, Press and Information Secretary; Solomon Osei Fosu, Financial Controller and Desmond Adu-Gyamfi as the Treasurer for the Association.

Ellen Tackie Bonsuo was elected as the Women’s Commissioner, with Angela Asantewaa Amoako as the International and Diaspora Relations Secretary.

Dayan Akpene Ama Green also won the position of Co-ordinating Secretary.

About the Congress

The 21st University Students’ Association of Ghana congress commenced on Thursday, June 30 and ended on Sunday, July 3.

The congress had various activities, including the opening ceremony on Friday under the theme ‘Eradicating Corruption; the Role of the University Students.’

Among the dignitaries who spoke at the event were the Executive Director of EOCO, Dean of Students of the University of Cape Coast (UCC) and the Vice-Chancellor of UEW.

Others included the Chairperson of GTEC Chairperson who delivered a speech on behalf of the Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.