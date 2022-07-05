The Deputy Ranking Member for Education, Clement Apaak is urging the Ghana Education Service to close down schools if the ongoing strike by teacher unions over the non-payment of Cost of Living Allowance (COLA) lasts for more than two days.

He contends that this will ensure the safety and security of students while their teachers are on strike.

Addressing the press in Parliament, Dr Apaak called on the government to meet the needs of the striking teachers.

“As we are all aware, the teacher unions, after failing to get the attention of the government to pay their Cost of Living Allowance, have decided to embark on a nationwide strike. Close to 7 million students are currently not benefitting from teaching and learning.”

“We want to urge the government to address the concerns of teachers, so they can go back to the classrooms without any further delay. If this goes on beyond two to three days, it will be advisable for the GES to direct that the schools are closed down for the safety and security of students, but ultimately government bears the responsibility to ensure that the needful is done.”

Four teacher unions have declared a nationwide strike over government’s inability to meet the deadline for their demands for the payment of Cost of Living Allowance (COLA).

This follows the expiration of a June 30 deadline the unions gave the government.

The unions are the Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT), National Association of Graduate Teachers (NAGRAT), Teachers and Educational Workers’ Union (TEWU) and Coalition of Concerned Teachers (CCT).